Aon Aktie

Aon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 865852 / ISIN: US0373891037

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16.09.2026 02:37:01

Aon Chairman Lester Knight Buys 20,000 Shares for $6.5 Million. What Does This Mean for Investors?

Lester B. Knight, the Chairman of the Board of Aon plc (NYSE:AON), purchased 20,000 shares of Class A Ordinary Stock on September 2, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($327.48); post-transaction value based on Sept. 2, 2026 market close ($330.88).

Aon is a global professional services firm with a market capitalization of $69.8 billion and approximately 60,000 employees, generating $17.6 billion in trailing twelve month (TTM) revenue with net income of $3.9 billion. The company maintains a diversified geographic footprint and operates through integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital segments, enabling it to deliver comprehensive solutions across commercial risk, health, and human capital management. Aon's competitive positioning is reinforced by its scale, global distribution network, and integrated service delivery model that addresses complex risk and benefits challenges for institutional clients worldwide.

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