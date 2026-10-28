Aon Earnings Up In Q3

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON), a professional services firm, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to the company's shareholders increased to $476 million from $458 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.23 versus $2.11 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company's shareholders increased to $715 million from $660 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.36 versus $3.05 last year.

Operating income decreased 1 percent to $809 million from $816 million in the prior year.

Adjusted operating income surged to $1.11 billion from $1.05 billion in the same period a year ago.

Revenue increased to $4.10 billion from $3.997 billion in the previous year.

The company said it entered the fourth quarter with significant momentum, reinforcing its confidence in delivering strong financial performance for full-year 2026.

In the pre-market trading, Aon is 0.86% higher at $305 on the New York Stock Exchange.