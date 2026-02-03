Aon Aktie
WKN DE: A2P2JR / ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54
|
03.02.2026 09:45:12
Aon Names Karl Hamann as Chief Executive Officer, Philippines
|
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 February 2026 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Karl Hamann as CEO of the Philippines, effective 1 April 2026, subject to regulatory requirements. He will relocate to Manila in the coming months and continue to report to Andrew Minnitt, head of Southeast Asia.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.
News Source: Aon plc
03/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
