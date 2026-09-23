Aon Aktie
WKN DE: A2P2JR / ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54
|
23.09.2026 08:00:11
Aon Projects Southeast Asia Salary Increases to Remain Stable at 5.2% in 2027
|
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, projects that organisations across Southeast Asia are budgeting for salary increases of 5.2% in 2027, up from 5% in 2026 according to findings from its 2026 Salary Increase and Turnover Study for Southeast Asia.
Despite continued investment in talent, employee turnover remains a challenge across the region.
Attrition rates across all countries in the region were in double digits. Malaysia has the highest turnover rate at 17.4%, followed by the Philippines at 17.3% and Singapore at 16.8%. Attrition rates also vary by industry, with the consulting, business and community services industry having the highest attrition rate at 21.5%, followed by manufacturing at 17.9% and financial services at 17.7%.
Findings from Aon's 2026 Southeast Asia Talent Pulse Survey show that organisations are reallocating talent towards strategic business priorities. For companies with expansion plans, headcount growth is selective, with a focus on front-office roles (50%, including sales and revenue-generating roles) and engineering and technology roles (35%), while reductions will be targeted mainly at back-office operations roles among organisations with headcount contraction plans. The most in-demand roles are data and AI roles, at 64%, followed by front-office roles, at 56%, cybersecurity roles, at 44%, software and cloud roles, at 43%, including positions such as software and cloud engineers and project and programme management roles, at 41%.
"Workforce decisions have never been more complex, making access to reliable and defensible data essential for organisations," said Belinda Armenta, Head of Talent Data Solutions, Asia Pacific, Aon. "With AI accelerating change across industries, organisations are seeking deeper intelligence beyond historical benchmarks. Insights into compensation trends, workforce movements and talent risks enable leaders to make more informed decisions, helping them attract, retain and plan for the talent they need."
Aon conducted its 2026 Salary Increase and Turnover Study for Southeast Asia from July to September 2026, analysing the salary increase budgets and employee turnover rates among more than 1,200 businesses across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
More information about Aon in Asia can be found here.
Hashtag: #Aon
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About AonAon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.
Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this document is solely for information purposes, for general guidance only and is not intended to address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Although Aon endeavours to provide accurate and timely information and uses sources that it considers reliable, the firm does not warrant, represent or guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or fitness for any purpose of any content of this document and can accept no liability for any loss incurred in any way by any person who may rely on it. There can be no guarantee that the information contained in this document will remain accurate as on the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. No individual or entity should make decisions or act based solely on the information contained herein without appropriate professional advice and targeted research.
News Source: Aon plc
23/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aon PLC Registered Shs
|
08:00
|Aon Projects Southeast Asia Salary Increases to Remain Stable at 5.2% in 2027 (EQS Group)
|
31.08.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
31.08.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
31.08.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Mittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
31.08.26
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
04.08.26
|Aon Appoints Stephen as CEO for Indonesia (EQS Group)
|
14.07.26
|Aon Highlights Maturing Transaction Risk Market in Asia Pacific Region as Claims Trends Evolve (EQS Group)
|
01.07.26
|Advances in AI Adoption and Data-Driven Capabilities Accelerate in the Philippines, but Talent Gaps Threaten Momentum, Aon Study Finds (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Aon PLC Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aon PLC Registered Shs
|250,00
|-0,08%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX dreht ins Minus - 7.000-Punkte-Marke erstmals geknackt -- DAX leichter -- Rote Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex abgibt. Die US-Börsen geben nach. Die Börsen in Asien weisen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.