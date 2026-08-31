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WKN DE: A2LQV6 / ISIN: US48251W1045

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31.08.2026 04:06:54

Aon Reportedly Nears $17 Bln Deal To Acquire USI Insurance From KKR

(RTTNews) - Aon (AON) is close to an agreement to acquire insurance brokerage USI Insurance from private-equity firm KKR (KKR) in a deal valued at about $17 billion, including debt, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said the deal could be announced as soon as Monday.

USI is an insurance brokerage and consulting firm that delivers property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program, and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms, and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects more than 10,500 professionals across approximately 200 offices to serve clients' local, national, and international needs.

AON closed Friday's regular trading at $355.40 up $5.84 or 1.67%.

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