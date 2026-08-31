Aon Stock Falls 7% After $17 Bln USI Acquisition Announcement

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) shares fell 6.58 percent to $332.02 on Monday, after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire USI from KKR and other shareholders for a total purchase price of $17 billion.

The stock opened at $340.00 and traded between $331.62 and $342.55. Its 52-week range is $304.59 to $382.34. Trading volume was 277,076 shares, compared with an average volume of 1.37 million shares.

USI, a major U.S. insurance broker focused on the middle market, generates approximately $3 billion in annual revenue and has more than 10,500 employees across nearly 200 U.S. offices. Aon said the deal will strengthen its presence in the more than $40 billion U.S. middle-market segment and expand its exposure to the excess and surplus insurance market.

Aon expects the combination to generate approximately $395 million in annual run-rate net adjusted EBITDA from identified revenue and cost synergies. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted EPS beginning in 2028.