"aoppella!?" J-Pop A Cappella Cover Songs Part 2 "Tentai Kansoku" by BUMP OF CHICKEN Music Video Released

TOKYO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced the release of the new "aoppella!?" project J-Pop music video cover of "Tentai Kansoku" by BUMP OF CHICKEN on the official YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/c/aoppella ). In addition, the next J-Pop music video cover of "Neko" by DISH// will premiere on Thursday, July 29. See the official press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/0726/aoppella_j-pop_pt2.html ) for more details.

The first music video in part two of the "aoppella!?" project J-Pop cover songs is now available.

Watch the members of FYA'M', Kanadezaka Private High School, cover the a cappella version of "Tentai Kansoku" by BUMP OF CHICKEN.

The music video for the "aoppella!?" J-Pop cover of "Tentai Kansoku" depicts the students sneaking into the school building in the middle of the night with a telescope to gaze up at the starry sky from the rooftop. Listeners can experience the charming lyrics and rhythm of "Tentai Kansoku" through a cappella and animation.

BUMP OF CHICKEN "Tentai Kansoku" A Cappella Cover

https://youtu.be/DsFkMhGwtNU

The music video premiered on Thursday, July 22 during a special livestream on the official YouTube where voice actors Ryohei Kimura, Ryota Osaka, Takuya Sato, and Wataru Urata were able to enjoy the experience with viewers. The archived video of the "Cover Song Premiere & 2nd CD Special Livestream" is being archived on the official YouTube channel for a limited time until Thursday, July 29 JST (UTC+9). Please take a look before it's gone!

Special Livestream: https://youtu.be/R2mgY0XCkUA

*Please note the livestream is only available in Japanese.

In addition, the song titles for the follow-up "aoppella!?" original songs were unveiled. Musical talents Katsuhiko Sugiyama, Ryo Takahashi, and Kanata Nakamura will be in charge of production of the latest original songs. The two original songs will be recorded on the 2nd CD schedule for release on Friday, September 24.

About "aoppella!?"

"aoppella!?" is KLab's latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of "youth" and "a cappella"!

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com/

Official Twitter: @aoppella

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/aoppella

Copyright: ©KLab

