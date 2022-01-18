AOTMP® Announces Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Conference Speaker and Topic Lineup

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers at AOTMP® (www.aotmp.com) have announced the lineup for AOTMP® Engage 2022 taking place in Orlando on April 24-27. The event, now in its 16th year, features a wide range of sessions and speakers:

Digital Transformation Is Not About the Technology – Scott Branum , Evoqua Water Technologies

, Evoqua Water Technologies 5G, IoT, and Edge Computing in the Real World – Gary Hasty , AT&T

, AT&T Effective Vendor Management to Build Long-Term Strategic Value – Tiffany Galarza , ADT

, ADT TEM Consolidation: Achieving Efficiency and Savings – David Middleton , General Dynamics Information Technology

, General Dynamics Information Technology Be Ready to Stay Productive During a Business Disruption – Linda Bell , IBM

, IBM ServiceNow and MMS: Zero Touch Is Achievable – David Kinlough , Samsung SDS

, Samsung SDS Elevating Your Brand and Developing Your Team to Deliver Optimal Results – Yolanda Smith , AOTMP®

, AOTMP® Are You IoT Ready? – James Brehm , James Brehm & Associates

, & Associates E911 in the Enterprise: Understanding the Legal Implications, the Technology, and the Options – Tim Kenyon , Synergem Technologies

, Synergem Technologies Business Value of Cloud Service Transition – Manish Arora , Experian

, Experian Technology Impact on Invoice Tracking – Linda Alexander , Cox Enterprises

, Cox Enterprises Service Management Disrupted! – Doug Rabold , HCL America

, HCL America Help Desk Today: How Has the Pandemic Changed the Modern Help Desk? – William Baker , Mercury Healthcare

, Mercury Healthcare Fully Automating Telecom Workflows: Eliminating Manual Processes Using Next Generation Platforms and Tools – David Kinlough , Samsung SDS

, Samsung SDS Diversity of Thought in IT – Michael Loggins , SMC Corporation of America

, SMC Corporation of America Breaking Away from POTS Lines. The Options, ROI, and a Successful Transition Strategy – Todd Givens , Tellennium

, Tellennium 5 Ways to Cut Costs and Maximize UCaaS Value – Matt Maloney , Calero-MDSL

, Calero-MDSL TEM SLAs and Operational Efficiencies – John Venditti , Sakon

, Sakon Market Trends – Dr. Eric Witt , Tangoe

, Tangoe Illustrations in Operational Excellence Panel

Michael Mehterian, Compugen Systems

Manish Arora, Experian

Linda Bell, IBM

Doug Rabold, HCL America

Business Impact Panel: Driving Results

David Middleton, General Dynamics Information Technology

Glenn Leatherwood, Valmont Industries

Michael Loggins, SMC Corporation of America

Speaker and topic lineup represents an evolving, fast-changing, global telecom, mobility & IT management industry.

For more information including the full agenda please visit AOTMP® Engage 2022

About AOTMP®

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a professional organization for individuals and teams that support and advance a $4.3 trillion dollar global industry. AOTMP® delivers value to all members and non-members through training, certifications, events, publications, industry standards, memberships, recruiting, and personal branding. Learn more at www.aotmp.com.

