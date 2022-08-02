Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 17:17:00

AOTMP® Announces Vendor Award Winners at Industry Solutions Showcase

The annual awards recognize outstanding Vendors, Suppliers, and Service Providers in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious 2022 AOTMP® Vendor Awards were presented on July 28th at the Industry Solutions Showcase, a live online event that reimagined the way buyers and sellers connect. The awards recognize innovation and excellence amongst vendors involved with providing products, services, and solutions to external customers and individuals working for those vendor organizations.

Individual award winners are as follows:

  • Customer Advocate of the Year – Ciera Broberg, Telarus
  • Business Analyst of the Year – Ben Savage, Mindglobal
  • Consultant of the Year – Suzanne Rosato, G2, Inc.

The company award winners are as follows:

  • Telecom Vendor of the Year – Sakon
  • Mobility Vendor of the Year – DMI
  • IT Vendor of the Year – ITsavvy
  • Startup Vendor of the Year – Lightyear
  • Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Vendor of the Year – The BAZ Group

The solutions award winners are as follow:

  • Hottest New Telecom Solution – Calero-MDSL
  • Hottest New Mobility Solution – Samsung SDS America
  • Hottest New IT Solution – Taqtile

The event award winner is as follows:

  • AOTMP® People's Choice Award – Samsung SDS America

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, said, "The accomplishments of this year's AOTMP® Vendor Award winners, both company and individual, demonstrate undeniable business results and compelling value propositions across the board. These outstanding individuals, vendors, suppliers, and service providers are making an impact in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry."

About AOTMP®

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development.

Learn more at www.aotmp.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aotmp-announces-vendor-award-winners-at-industry-solutions-showcase-301596054.html

SOURCE AOTMP

