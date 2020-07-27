AP Memory Joins NXP Partner Program

TAIPEI, July 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AP Memory Technology Corporation (AP Memory, TWSE: 6531), a leading supplier of innovative DRAM products, has joined the NXP Connect Partner Program. AP Memory is a memory IC design company focusing on low to mid density DRAM solutions, providing a full range of IoT RAM (low pin count QSPI/OPI PSRAM), ADMUX PSRAM (CellularRAM™), and low power DRAM (LPDDR2/LPDDR3). Partnering with an advanced DRAM technology foundry, AP Memory offers products with world-class power, performance, supply longevity, and quality. AP Memory's innovative products have been widely adopted in mobile, IoT, wearable, AI, and other applications. Since the company's inception, AP Memory has shipped nearly 10 billion devices. AP Memory supports a wide range of NXP MCU and applications processors.

AP Memory differentiates itself as a leading customized DRAM supplier. AP Memory is the first company to define and deliver DDR PSRAM, Octal-SPI PSRAM, Quad-SPI PSRAM, ultra-low-power PSRAM, ultra-high-speed PSRAM, among many application-optimized products.

"We are delighted to be joining the NXP Partner Program and look forward to serving NXP customers, and making their solutions more competitive," says Ivan Hong, Vice President and General Manager of IoT Business Unit of AP Memory.

"With the advent of IoT and AI, memory is an important part of our MCU and MPU platforms. We are very pleased to add AP Memory to our partner program. Their solutions will help our customers better realize the full potential of our products," Robert Thompson, Director, Edge Processing MPU Ecosystem, NXP Semiconductors.

Further inquiries can be made at enquiry@apmemory.com.

