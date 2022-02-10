Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
10.02.2022 11:52:45
AP PHOTOS: Olympic pursuits of glory, captured in a blur
BEIJING (AP) — Six days of Olympics, gone in a blur. No surprise, of course, given the way these athletes move.Racing around the cross-country course in Zhangjiakou, floodlights keeping the track clear at dusk. Or blitzing down the luge track, a colorful rocket on white ice.Even in curling, speed is everything. Controlling the stone’s pace takes focus — blocking out all else — and it shows on the steady face of U.S. curler Christopher Plys.There’s plenty to be distracted by, too. The replica Great Wall along the slopestyle run is quite a sight. For human catapults like Japanese snowboarder Ruki Tobita, an aerial view is always preferred.Coming down the ramp at Big Air Shougang, Swedish freestyle skier Oliwer Magnusson isn’t thinking much about the shuttered steel mill around him. Moments before launching some 20 feet skyward, his goggled eyes are fixed straight ahead.Surely, these Games have been a blur for Kamila Valieva. In an Associated Press photo from Sunday, the Russian’s right hand holds her left foot behind her head as she spins, an effort that earned her team gold. By Thursday, it seemed the 15-year-old might never receive that medal, not amid reports that she’d tested positive for a banned substance. Drama surrounding other medals has remained on the playing surface. Like Hungary’s Liu Shaoang, chasing a stride behind America’s Andrew Heo in the short track speedskating mixed team realy. Or the ground closing in on German ski jumper Juliane Seyfarth, a race against gravity as much as her comeptition. A lifetime of work for most, executed in a blink. Sometimes, seeing that most clearly requires knowing what to blur.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 AP PHOTOS: Olympic pursuits of glory, captured in a blur 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Olympic Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Olympic Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GLORY LTD Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh
|20,00
|-6,15%
|Olympic Corp
|714,00
|-0,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.