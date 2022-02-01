Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
01.02.2022 05:53:14
AP Source: Stewart, Loyd staying with Seattle Storm
Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd have agreed to return to Seattle, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday night because no official announcement has been made. Free agents can’t officially sign with teams until Tuesday.Loyd and Stewart will sign one-year deals for the supermax salary of $228,094 with the Storm. That potentially gives them one more season with point guard Sue Bird, the WNBA’s all-time assist leader who announced on social media that she’d return for one more year.The Storm won the 2018 and 2020 championships with that same core group of players and were poised to make another run at the title before Stewart got hurt late in the regular season and missed the overtime playoff loss to Phoenix. Stewart underwent surgery for a minor repair and reinforcement of the Achilles tendon in her left leg in October. She missed the 2019 WNBA season after an Achilles injury she suffered while playing overseas.Yahoo! Sports was the first to report Stewart’s signing.People with knowledge of other free agent deals, who spoke on condition of anonymity because deals can’t be finalized until Tuesday, told the AP: — Angel McCoughtry is heading to Minnesota,— Stefanie Dolson is coming home to New York,— Tiffany Hayes is re-signing with Atlanta,— Elizabeth Williams is going to Washington,— Emma Meesseman is joining Chicago, and— Courtney Williams is heading back to Connecticut. All-Star Sylvia Fowles announced she was heading back to Minnesota on social media..Other unrestricted free agents who haven’t signed yet include Liz Cambage, Tina Charles and Candice Dupree. Earlier Monday, the Phoenix Mercury traded Kia Vaughn to the Atlanta Dream for the team’s third-round pick in the draft next year.___More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 AP Source: Stewart, Loyd staying with Seattle Storm 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen fahren letztlich Gewinne ein
Der ATX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag im Januar mit Aufschlägen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls nach oben. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Anleger in Asien reagierten am Montag mit Käufen.