AP Tops Out State of the Art Southwest Transplant Alliance Organ Recovery Center

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Topping Out event was hosted today at the construction site of the Southwest Transplant Alliance (STA) new headquarters facility by general contractors Adolfson & Peterson Construction. The event celebrated reaching the final height of the structure set to open in the Fall of 2020 at 8190 Midtown Road in Dallas. The first of its kind in Texas, STA's facility will be home to an organ recovery center including a training center of excellence, surgical suites, an organ perfusion center and laboratory.

"The Southwest Transplant Alliance recovery center will be the hub of our operation as we continue to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation," said Southwest Transplant Alliance President and Chief Executive Officer Patti Niles. "Southwest Transplant Alliance is the intersection between organ donor families who have experienced unspeakable grief, the medical community racing against the clock, and organ transplant recipients awaiting a lifesaving miracle. It's our hope that the recovery center will serve as a healing space for organ donor families while also leading our industry with innovative medical practices to improve organ transplant outcomes."

"The commitment of the entire project team is the foundation for success on this project," said Corbett Nichter, Regional President, AP. "From the very beginning, the construction and design teams have been aligned towards a common goal of providing a state-of-the-art facility while understanding the importance of improving efficiencies when it comes to saving more lives through organ and tissue recovery for transplants."

Designed by Corgan and managed by Cushman & Wakefield, this project consists of a 77,000-sf state-of-the-art medical office building and parking garage. At its completion, the recovery center will include surgical suites and be home to the laboratory and medical equipment necessary to provide state-of-the-art care to donors and their families. The space will also include a memorial garden to honor donors and their families. STA headquarters will include executive offices, a work café, a multi-purpose training room and fitness center.

"This project has truly been one of the best projects in my career," said Kyle Bramlett, Senior Project Manager with Cushman & Wakefield. "From day one, the entire project team has been focused on the greater good of organ recovery. This facility will be a trailblazer in Texas for the organ recovery industry. It will not only allow STA to best serve people and families that need a lifesaving procedure, the facility will encourage training within the medical community in order to best serve those in need and console families that have experienced loss."

"I cannot recall a time when my personal life and my professional life have intersected in such a way," said Matt McDonald, Principal at Corgan. "My own family has been so positively impacted by the great work done by the organ recovery community and it is such a pleasure to be part of this amazing new facility. The extreme emotions that will occur within this space is sobering and thrilling. We are honored that STA has trusted us with the design of their new home!"

The event included a beam signing ceremony for all STA board members, key donors, staff and members of the project team.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a family-owned company that is consistently ranked among the top construction managers and general contractors in the nation. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the company delivers innovative and collaborative building solutions for clients across the country from its regional offices in Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix. Founded in 1946, AP serves clients in the Aquatics and Recreation, Healthcare, Higher Education, Hospitality, Industrial, K-12 Education, Multi-Family, Municipal, Office and Senior Living market sectors. For more information, visit http://www.a-p.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Southwest Transplant Alliance

Southwest Transplant Alliance is a nonprofit organization that serves as the bridge between those who make the decision to donate their organs and tissues to those awaiting a lifesaving transplant. Founded in 1974, STA has facilitated more than 30,000 organs for recovery and enhanced the lives of tens of thousands of people through tissue recovery.

STA is among the largest of 58 federally designated, nonprofit organ procurement organizations (OPOs) in the United States, is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and is accredited by the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO). The organization serves communities in North Texas, Beaumont, Bryan/College Station, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Galveston, Midland/Odessa, Temple, Tyler and Wichita Falls. For more information, go to http://www.organ.org.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a world-wide commercial real estate company with approximately 400 offices in 70 countries employing 51,000 people. The company's value and success is centered around one purpose, which is to put their clients and people at the center of what's next in the world of real estate. Cushman & Wakefield delivers insights and expertise to their clients through several services that include: agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facilities services, global occupier services, valuation and advisory, investment and asset management, project and development services and tenant representation.

About Corgan

Corgan is a leading architecture and design firm with a human-centered approach, a deep technical experience and a reputation for great service to their clients, their people and communities. For nearly eight decades, Corgan has developed special expertise in aviation, commercial, critical facilities, education, healthcare and interior design projects.

