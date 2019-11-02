AP Wins Excellence in Construction Award for UNC Campus Commons Project

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) was awarded a first-place Excellence Award for the University of Northern Colorado Campus Commons project at this year's Associated Builders and Contractors Rocky Mountain Chapter (ABCRMC). This year marked ABCRMC's 18th annual Excellence in Construction (EIC) Awards, held on Friday, October 25th at Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale, CO.

Designed in tandem by Semple Brown Design and Handprint Architecture, this new 110,000- sf, LEED Gold Campus Commons includes a 600-seat performance venue, a 400-seat multi-purpose auditorium, an art gallery and a student-run café. Campus Commons is as an innovative campus navigation and support center for students, while serving as a showcase for the University's highly regarded music and musical-theater programs. The building is very close to the University Center but maintains the appearance of a stand-alone gateway facility. AP worked with the design team throughout preconstruction services to evaluate design options, building materials, and preplan logistics.

"The Campus Commons team poured their hearts into this project," said AP's Regional President, Tom Horsting. "Their commitment to the detail and innovation paid off, bringing immense value to the UNC campus."

EIC honors the most innovative and outstanding quality merit shop construction projects produced by ABC member contractors. Safety, teamwork, and cooperation between general contractors, subcontractors, and material suppliers are prerequisites for building excellence in any construction project and this event is an opportunity to celebrate the incredible work of ABC members.

About AP

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a family-owned company that is consistently ranked among the top construction managers and general contractors in the nation. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the company delivers innovative and collaborative building solutions for clients across the country from its regional offices in Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix. Founded in 1946, AP serves clients in the Aquatics and Recreation, Healthcare, Higher Education, Hospitality, Industrial, K-12 Education, Multi-Family, Municipal, Office and Senior Living market sectors. For more information, visit http://www.a-p.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Adolfson & Peterson Construction