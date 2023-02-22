APA Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - APA Corporation (APA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $443 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $382 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $476 million or $1.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $2.38 billion from $2.40 billion last year.

APA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $443 Mln. vs. $382 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q4): $2.38 Bln vs. $2.40 Bln last year.