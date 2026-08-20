APA FY26 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend, Sees FY27 Adj. EBITDA Growth; To Invest A$259 Mln In Project

(RTTNews) - APA Group (APAJF.PK), an Australian energy infrastructure company, reported Thursday significantly higher net profit and higher underlying EBITDA in fiscal 2026, benefited by growth in segment revenues. Further, the firm lifted dividend, and issued positive underlying EBITDA view for fiscal 2027.

Separately, APA announced its decision to invest A$259 million to construct, own, and operate the Sybella Creek Solar Farm and Battery Energy Storage System in Mount Isa, Queensland.

In Australia, APA Group shares were trading 0.35 percent higher, at A$10.14.

In the full year, net profit was A$234 million, up 81.4 percent from A$129 million last year. Earnings per security increased to 17.8 cents from 9.9 cents a year ago.

Underlying EBITDA rose 8.3 percent to A$2.183 billion from A$2.015 billion last year, exceeding the midpoint of guidance. The company achieved the growth through inflation-linked tariff escalation, contributions from newly commissioned assets, and $80 million in cost-out initiatives.

Underlying EBITDA margins expanded 370 basis points to 77.9 percent, reflecting enterprise-wide cost reductions and robust asset performance across the portfolio.

Total revenue including share of profits from equity accounted investments decreased 6.3 percent to A$3.003 billion from A$3.204 billion a year ago. However, total revenue excluding pass-through revenue increased 1.9 percent to A$2.764 billion from A$2.713 billion last year. Segment revenue excluding pass-through grew 3.2 percent to A$2.803 billion from A$2.716 billion in the prior year.

Further, the Board of Directors has resolved to pay a final distribution for fiscal 2026 of 30.5 cents per security, bringing total distributions for the year to 58.0 cents. This represents a 1.8 percent increase from last year's distribution of 57.0 cents. The final distribution is expected to be paid on September 16.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, APA Group expects underlying EBITDA of A$2.260 billion to A$2.340 billion, representing 5.4 percent growth at the midpoint from last year.

The new year distributions are expected to be 59.0 cents per security, up 1.0 cent or 1.7 percent from fiscal 2026.

Regarding its investment decision, APA Group said it will construct, own, and operate the 72 megawatt Sybella Creek Solar Farm and 52 megawatt, 104 megawatt-hour Battery Energy Storage System in Mount Isa, Queensland. The company will invest $259 million in the project, underpinned by an Energy Supply Agreement with Ernest Henry Mining Pty Ltd, a unit of Evolution Mining (EVN. AX), through mid-2046.

Under the Energy Supply deal, the Diamantina Power Facility will provide firming capacity and energy supply, complementing the new renewable energy assets.

Construction is anticipated to commence in late 2026 with project completion planned by mid-2028. The project is expected to deliver returns consistent with APA's required return hurdles, will be funded from existing balance sheet capacity, and forms part of APA's approximately $3.5 billion organic growth pipeline.

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