01.12.2025 02:05:36

APA Group Signs Joint Development Agreement With CS Energy For Brigalow Peaking Power Plant

(RTTNews) - APA Group announced the execution of a Joint Development Agreement with CS Energy to advance the proposed Brigalow Peaking Power Plant in Queensland. The new gas-fired facility will be located adjacent to CS Energy's existing Kogan Creek Power Station and, once operational in 2028, will provide firming capacity to support peak electricity demand while complementing renewable energy sources.

The project remains subject to external and government approvals, the resolution of key development matters, and the completion of full form documentation. Following this stage, APA will oversee delivery of the plant under a construction management agreement. Upon satisfaction of conditions precedent, APA will acquire an 80% ownership interest, while CS Energy will retain a 20% stake and assume responsibility for operating and maintaining the facility.

Final capital expenditure will be determined through detailed engineering design, expected to conclude in the first half of 2026. GE Vernova has been appointed to supply the gas turbines for the project.

To manage exposure to wholesale electricity prices, APA intends to enter into a 25-year hedge offtake agreement with CS Energy. This arrangement will provide inflation-linked revenue with a modest variable component, offering potential for enhanced returns.

Under the Joint Development Agreement, APA will provide early-stage funding until it acquires its majority interest. The investment is expected to meet APA's return requirements, will be financed from existing balance sheet capacity, and forms part of the Company's A$2.1 billion organic growth pipeline.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
30.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 48
29.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
29.11.25 November 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen etwas höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden "Black Friday"-Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Gewinnen. Auch die US-Börsen legten zu. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen