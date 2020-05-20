APAC Bioprocessing Facilities Directory 2020

DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC's Bioprocessing Facilities Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biologics industry is evolving at an unprecedented rate by demanding for new and improved technologies to reduce cost and increase efficiency. The world is seeing an increase in biopharma facilities, especially in Asia to meet the growing demands of biologic drugs. Yet, the number one factor reported to cause capacity constraints at bioprocessing facilities in the near future is facility constraints.



Hence, the publisher has put together a comprehensive report on 65+ bioprocessing facilities in the past ten years that have been constructed in the Asia- Pacific region including countries such as China, India, Korea, Japan, SEA, Australia. This report will provide detailed analysis from their manufacturing capabilities, Process Technologies to key details on their Facility Construction Design.



The "APAC's Bioprocessing Facilities 2020" report covers bioprocessing facilities in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, SEA, India and Australia. The 150 page report covers comprehensive information on parameters of manufacturing capabilities such as facility size, capacity, production technologies, type of biologics manufactured and much more.



In addition, the directory features some of the checklists based on DesignFlex30 and highlights examples of companies that have constructed their facilities in a flexible manner catering to the fast-changing needs of the industry. Moreover, in-depth studies on the bioprocessing landscape have supplemented the report with a swot analysis and future forecasts. It provides readers a closer look into the facilities of Chugai, Hanmi, Daiichi Sankyo, Biocon,( India & SEA) Beigene, Amgen (Singapore), GSK (Singapore), Biocon, AlphaMab, BeiGene, Innovent Biologics, Tot Biopharma.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1

Preface

Report Scope & Data Coverage

Research Methodology

Section 2: Bioprocessing Facilities in Greater China

Henlius Pharma

Innovent Biologics

Pfizer

Tonhua Dongbao

AlphaMab

Akeso Pharmaceuticals

Hanmi Pharma

Sinovac

BeiGene

Junshi Biosciences

Tot Biopharma

Hualan Biological Engineering

Section 3: Bioprocessing Facilities In Korea And Japan



- Samsung Bioepis

Astellas

Celltrion

Chugai

Hanmi Pharma

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Aprogen Biologiccs

Daiichi Sankyo

Section 4: Bioprocessing Facilities In India And Australia

Aurobindo

CSL Bering

Serum Institute of India

CSIRO

Enzene Biosciences

Stelis Biopharma

Section 5: Bioprocessing Facilities In South-East-Asia

Abbvie

GSK

AJ Biologics

Amgen

Novartis Thailand

Baxter

Takeda

Siam Biosciences

Section 6: Region-Wise Data & Analysis Of Manufacturing Facility {Regions Covered: China, Taiwan, Japan& Korea, India, Australia & Sea}

Products Manufactured: Vaccines - Cell Therapy - Recombinant Proteins & Mabs - Others

Technologies Housed and Bioprocessing Processes

Plant Capacity

Projects In Pipeline

Biomanufacturing Investment

Regulatory Approvals

Facility Size, Design

Financial Insights

Pestel Analysis

