|
23.06.2022 22:58:00
Apache Doris just 'graduated': Why care about this SQL data warehouse
In case you are wondering who "she" is and what school she went to, Doris is an open source, massively parallel processing (MPP) analytical data warehouse that was under development at Apache Incubator.Last week, the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) said that Doris had achieved top-level status, which according to the foundation means that a project "has proven its ability to be properly self-governed." To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!