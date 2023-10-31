|
31.10.2023 10:00:00
Apache Flink 101: A guide for developers
In recent years, Apache Flink has established itself as the de facto standard for real-time stream processing. Stream processing is a paradigm for system building that treats event streams (sequences of events in time) as its most essential building block. A stream processor, such as Flink, consumes input streams produced by event sources, and produces output streams that are consumed by sinks. The sinks store results and make them available for further processing.Household names like Amazon, Netflix, and Uber rely on Flink to power data pipelines running at tremendous scale at the heart of their businesses. But Flink also plays a key role in many smaller companies with similar requirements for being able to react quickly to critical business events.
