APARNA RANGNATHAN JOINS OZY AS VP OF HR TO BUILD ON WORLD CLASS TEAM AND COMPANY CULTURE

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OZY Media, the award-winning news and entertainment company, announced today that Aparna Ranganathan, a highly regarded people and talent leader, as well as a member of the Forbes Human Resources Leadership Council, has joined as Vice President of Human Resources.

A native of California, Ranganathan has served as an HR leader for notable companies, such as Target, Deloitte, Nestle, and loanDepot. Ranganathan will be focused on doubling the OZY team over the next six months. Ranganathan will also be focused on building a strong talent and leadership development program and a forward-thinking organizational culture.

"I believe so deeply in OZY's mission to help people see the world more boldly and more brightly and to in turn live in it differently and better," said Ranganathan. "I am excited to help OZY learn and grow. We have such a stellar team already unlike any other I've seen. To them, this is not just another job. They are truly interested in changing the world."

"I am so excited about Aparna's arrival. She is a terrific leader, thinker, and person," said OZY CEO Carlos Watson. "We have always prided ourselves on attracting top talent and building one of the most diverse teams in media. With Aparna, I know we will continue that and indeed build new strengths as an organization."

OZY launched in 2013 as an innovative media company focused on profiling "the new and the next" – rising stars, new trends and big ideas that were ahead of their time and worthy of yours. Over the last few years, the company has smartly expanded its focus to include 5 newsletters and 12 premium tv shows (across Hulu, Amazon, PBS and more), 9 podcasts (including on iHeart, and the BBC) and 4 music & ideas festivals. OZY won an Emmy in 2020 for its powerful program Black Women OWN the Conversation.

Ranganathan is the fourth major team announcement from OZY in the last few weeks, following David Lawrence , former Goldman business intelligence chief and federal prosecutor, who joined the OZY Board as Senior Advisor; Michael Safran , former Time Inc, Gannett and Bloomberg executive, who joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer; and Mukul Pandya , former Founding Editor-in Chief of Wharton's online Business Review and Executive Director of Knowledge@Wharton(K@W), who joined OZY as Senior Editor-at-Large. OZY also recently announced an important new weekly series called Elevate the Conversation that tackles the most critical and nuanced discussions in society today, including love, loneliness, addiction and race.

