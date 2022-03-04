Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Participation in Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Terry Considine, CFO Paul Beldin, and Senior Vice President of Capital Markets Matthew O’Grady will host a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference March 9, 2022 at 10:30am ET. The event will be available live via webcast on AIR’s website at https://investors.aircommunities.com. A replay of the webcast will be available from 12 hours after the conclusion of the event for one year. A copy of the presentation materials are available on AIR’s website.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality Apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 84 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia as of December 31, 2021. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

