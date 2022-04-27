27.04.2022 22:15:00

Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.45 Per Share

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") (NYSE: AIRC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This dividend is payable on May 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 20, 2022.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality Apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 84 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apartment Income REIT Corp Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apartment Income REIT Corp Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apartment Income REIT Corp Registered Shs When Issued 51,83 1,29% Apartment Income REIT Corp Registered Shs When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag sehr fest. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen