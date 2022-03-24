ApeCoin May Be Great Tomorrow, but These 3 Cryptos Are Great Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last week's debut of ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) got the crypto market fired up. The token, which was launched in a loose partnership with NFT hotbed Bored Ape Yacht Club, has been on the move since being airdropped to owners of the 10,000 Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs, and began trading on most of the leading exchanges.With a market cap of $3.8 billion as of Thursday morning, ApeCoin is already one of the more valuable digital currencies. Is it just the latest meme coin or will its bold ambitions catapult it even higher? The future of ApeCoin may be bright, but it seems as if Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA), and Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) are already mastering areas where ApeCoin wants to be in a couple of years. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading