Apeiron Data Systems ADS1000 launches on the HPE ProLiant Gen10 Servers

FOLSOM, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apeiron Data Systems, Inc. (Apeiron), today announced its Global OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to integrate its Apeiron Data Systems 1000 solution (ADS1000), with HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen10 servers. The HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers are the world's most secure industry-standard servers, and designed to deliver performance, resiliency, and versatility for supporting advanced applications. Combined with Apeiron's ADS1000 platform, customers will experience the industry's simplest, highest performing and scalable big data platforms.

Apeiron offers a unique software defined big data platform. The Apeiron Data Fabric is a patented, ground-breaking technology delivering the fastest, simplest and most scalable big data platform in the industry. The Global OEM agreement with HPE will focus on delivering a scalable offering through HPE's large global network of manufacturing and support solutions. Apeiron has clients poised for the ADS1000 solution worldwide and through HPE's global reach, Apeiron can react quickly to customer demand and offer multiple global build and integration sites for the solution.

Apeiron's CEO, Chuck Smith, said, "We are proud to work with HPE as a Global OEM Partner. Apeiron believes that HPE's global reach, manufacturing capability and support will enable Apeiron to reliably bring its products to market and deliver its solutions to customers more quickly than would-be competitors." Mr. Smith also added, "In my mind, HPE is the gold standard in global customer service and support."

"Apeiron believes that the HPE ProLiant server solves significant problems that exist with other manufacturers and our integration with ProLiant DL360 Gen10 was painless and problem free," said Apeiron's CTO and Founder, Lee Harrison.

"Apeiron's ADS 1000 solution is delivering innovative and differentiated scalable, big data solutions," said Phillip Cutrone, vice president and general manager, Worldwide OEM Group at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "By collaborating with Apeiron to integrate its ADS1000 with optimized HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen10 servers, we are marrying the best in big data solutions with the quality and reliability of the world's most trusted industry-standard servers."

About Apeiron Data Systems Inc.

Located in Folsom, CA, Apeiron offers a unique software defined big data platform. The Apeiron Data Fabric is a patented technology delivering the fastest, simplest and most scalable big data platform in the market. Apeiron completely revolutionizes how modern big data and AI applications perform, scale and deliver business results. Visit www.unthinkablestorage.comfor more information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apeiron-data-systems-ads1000-launches-on-the-hpe-proliant-gen10-servers-300885194.html

SOURCE Apeiron Data Systems, Inc.