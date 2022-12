Apellis Pharma Submits MAA To European Medicines Agency For Intravitreal Pegcetacoplan

(RTTNews) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) announced the company has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for intravitreal pegcetacoplan, a targeted C3 therapy, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. The MAA submission is based on results from the Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies at 24 months.

Jeffrey Eisele, chief development officer at Apellis, said: "If approved, pegcetacoplan would be the first and only treatment for geographic atrophy in Europe."

The company noted that its U.S. marketing application is under review with a PDUFA target action date of February 26, 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.