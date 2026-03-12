Aperam added to BEL 20 index by Euronext following 2026 annual review

Luxembourg, 12 March 2026 (12:00 CET) - Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys and specialty steel, as well as recycling and renewables, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the BEL 20 stock market index, effective 23 March 2026, following the results of the 2026 annual review of the BEL Family indices conducted by Euronext.

The BEL 20 is the benchmark equity index of Euronext Brussels and tracks the performance of the twenty largest and most liquid companies listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange. This annual adjustment reflects evolving market dynamics and seeks to ensure that the index accurately represents the Belgian equity landscape.

Nicolas Changeur, CFO of Aperam, commented: "We are proud to represent the Belgian equity market and are grateful to our shareholders, employees, and partners for their continued support. Our inclusion in the BEL 20 further strengthens our market profile, and highlights our unique integrated business model and the value we create across our worldwide operations. The recent announcement of investments totaling €160 million in Europe to further develop alloys and specialties, enhance energy efficiency, and improve operational synergies in the region represents a positive step in the company’s ongoing development and recognition within the European capital markets."

2026 also marks the 15th anniversary of Aperam’s spin-off from ArcelorMittal and its listing on the Amsterdam, Paris, and Luxembourg stock exchanges. Over the last six years, despite global economic uncertainties and rapidly evolving markets, Aperam has proven the resilience of its business model through the Leadership Journey® - a multi-year program focused on transformation, cost efficiency, and sustainable growth. This initiative has strengthened Aperam’s position beyond its origins in European stainless steel, transforming the company into a diversified, high-value materials group with a global presence across five continents in recycling, renewables, alloys, distribution, and stainless steel.

Since 2023, Aperam has also been a member of the BEL ESG stock market index, further reflecting its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. In Paris, Aperam is included in the CAC Mid 60 index and, consequently, is also part of the broader SBF 120 index. In addition, Aperam is a member of the AMX (Amsterdam Midcap index).

Aperam is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, utilizing a single order book system that enables seamless trading across major European markets, including Paris and Brussels. The company trades under the ticker symbol APAM and the ISIN LU0569974404. In addition, Aperam is listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange and operates an ADR program in the United States under the ticker symbol APEMY. This allows investors to trade Aperam shares in USD during U.S. market hours, without needing to access European exchanges directly.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With BioEnergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

