|
06.05.2022 07:00:15
Aperam announces additional share buyback program
|
Aperam S.A.
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Luxembourg, 6 May 2022 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces today an additional share buyback program of up to 100 millions euros (for a total of up to 200 million euros in 2022, with 100 million euros completed on April 19, 2022), and a maximum of 3.5 million shares under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2022 (the Program).
About Aperam
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. As from 31 December 2021, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperams places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.
In 2021, Aperam had sales of EUR 5,102 million and steel shipments of 1.82 million tonnes.
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.
Contact
Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
1345391 06-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aperam S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.05.22
|Aperam announces additional share buyback program (EQS Group)
|
05.05.22
|Ausblick: Aperam zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.22
|Aperam announces results of its General Meetings (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Aperam publishes its 'made for life' report for 2021 (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Aperam stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.22
|Designated Person Notification (EQS Group)
|
19.04.22
|Aperam announces the completion of its share buyback program (EQS Group)
|
12.04.22
|Designated Person Notification (EQS Group)