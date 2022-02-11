11.02.2022 07:00:06

Aperam announces its detailed dividend payment schedule for 2022

Luxembourg, 11 February 2022 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces its detailed dividend payment schedule for 2022.

 

The Company proposes to increase its base dividend from EUR 1.75 per share to EUR 2.00 per share, subject to shareholders approval at the next Annual General Meeting of May 4, 2022. The dividend payments would occur in four equal quarterly installments of EUR 0.50 (gross) per share in 2022 as described below in the detailed dividend schedule.

 

Dividends are announced in Euros. Dividends are paid in Euros for shares listed on the European Stock Exchanges (Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Luxembourg). Dividends are paid in US dollars for shares traded in the United States on the over-the-counter market in the form of New York registry shares and converted from Euros to US dollars based on the European Central Bank exchange rate at the date mentioned in the table below. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% is applied on the gross dividend amounts.

 

Table: Detailed dividend schedule 2022

 

 

1st Quarterly Payment (interim)

2nd Quarterly Payment

3rd Quarterly Payment

4th Quarterly Payment

Announcement date

24 February 2022

10 May 2022

16 August 2022

9 November 2022

Ex-Dividend

01 March 2022

13 May 2022

19 August 2022

14 November 2022

Record Date

02 March 2022

16 May 2022

22 August 2022

15 November 2022

Payment Date

24 March 2022

10 June 2022

16 September 2022

9 December 2022

FX Exchange rate

25 February 2022

11 May 2022

17 August 2022

10 November 2022

 

In order to benefit from exemption of Luxembourg dividend withholding tax at source, an "Informative Memorandum" describing the procedure to obtain an exemption at source of the Luxembourg dividend withholding tax is available at the following:Link

 

With respect to the shares held via Euroclear Nederland, ABN AMRO is offering a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) Shareholders have the opportunity to reinvest their net dividend in ordinary shares Aperam. Shareholders should make the election to participate in the DRIP via their own bank, broker, custodian or financial institution.

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. As from 31.12.2021, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties, and Recycling.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). With ELG, Aperam is also a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, delivering~ 1.2 m tonnes of materials annually.

 

In 2021, Aperam had sales of EUR 5,102 million and steel shipments of 1.82 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

 

Contact

 

Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103; laurent.beauloye@aperam.com

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 27 304; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com


