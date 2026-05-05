Aperam announces results of its General Meeting

Aperam announces results of its Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg May 05, 2026 (12:00 CEST) - The Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“the General Meeting”) of Aperam held today approved all resolutions on the agenda by a large majority. Arrangements were made to allow shareholders to vote physically, electronically and by proxy voting.

The results of the votes will be posted in due course on www.aperam.com under "Investors - Equity Investors - Annual General Meeting - 5 May 2026 - General Meeting of Shareholders".

In particular, the shareholders

approved the appointment of Mr. Tim Di Maulo, co-opted in December 2025 by the Board of Directors, as a non-independent Director for a three-year term;

approved the re-election of Dr. Ros Rivaz and Mr. Alain Kinsch as Independent Directors of Aperam for a term of three years;

renewed the authorisation of the Board of Directors of the Company to grant Shares Based Incentives.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Contact

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com

Communications / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com

