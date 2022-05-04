+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
Aperam announces results of its General Meetings

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Aperam announces results of its General Meetings

04-May-2022 / 11:30 CET/CEST

 

 

Luxembourg May 4, 2022 (11:30 CET) -  The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (the General Meetings) of Aperam held today approved all resolutions on the agenda by a large majority. 78% of the voting rights were represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Board of Directors of Aperam had decided to hold this years General Meetings by virtual-only format as permitted by Luxembourg law. In view thereof, arrangements were made to allow shareholders to vote electronically and by proxy voting. The results of the votes will be posted in due course on www.aperam.com under "Investors" - Equity Investors - "Annual General Meeting" - "4  May 2022 - General Meetings of Shareholders".

 

In particular, the shareholders 

 

  • approved the re-election of Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal, Mrs. Bernadette Baudier and Mr. Aditya Mittal, and the election of Mrs Roberte Kesteman as Directors of Aperam for a term of three years each;
  • renewed the authorisation of the Board of Directors of the Company and of the corporate bodies of other companies in the Aperam group to acquire shares in the Company; and
  • authorised the Board of Directors to cancel shares and to consequently reduce the issued share capital following the cancellation of shares repurchased under its share buyback programs.

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. As from 31.12.2021, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties, and Recycling.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). With ELG, Aperam is also a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, delivering ~1.2 m tonnes of materials annually.

 

In 2021, Aperam had sales of EUR 5,102 million and steel shipments of 1.82 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

 

 

Contact

 

Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1342811  04-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342811&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

