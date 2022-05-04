|
04.05.2022 11:30:04
Aperam announces results of its General Meetings
|
Aperam S.A.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Luxembourg May 4, 2022 (11:30 CET) - The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (the General Meetings) of Aperam held today approved all resolutions on the agenda by a large majority. 78% of the voting rights were represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Board of Directors of Aperam had decided to hold this years General Meetings by virtual-only format as permitted by Luxembourg law. In view thereof, arrangements were made to allow shareholders to vote electronically and by proxy voting. The results of the votes will be posted in due course on www.aperam.com under "Investors" - Equity Investors - "Annual General Meeting" - "4 May 2022 - General Meetings of Shareholders".
In particular, the shareholders
About Aperam
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. As from 31.12.2021, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties, and Recycling.
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). With ELG, Aperam is also a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, delivering ~1.2 m tonnes of materials annually.
In 2021, Aperam had sales of EUR 5,102 million and steel shipments of 1.82 million tonnes.
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com
Contact
Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
1342811 04-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aperam S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
07:01
|Ausblick: Aperam zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.22
|Aperam announces results of its General Meetings (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Aperam publishes its 'made for life' report for 2021 (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Aperam stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.22
|Designated Person Notification (EQS Group)
|
19.04.22
|Aperam announces the completion of its share buyback program (EQS Group)
|
12.04.22
|Designated Person Notification (EQS Group)
|
05.04.22
|Designated Person Notification (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Aperam S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aperam S.A.
|35,84
|2,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erleidet am Donnerstag einen Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert hingegen höher. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlichlich.