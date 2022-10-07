|
07.10.2022 16:00:06
|
Aperam S.A.
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Aperam announces the completion of its share buyback program
Luxembourg, 7 october 2022 (16:00 CET) - Aperam has completed its share buyback program announced on 6 May 2022 (hereafter the Program). In aggregate, 3,499,999 shares were bought under this Program, representing an equivalent amount of EUR 94 million.
Technical details regarding the share buyback program and treasury shares
Share buyback program - Corporate authorisation and key features of the Program
On 6 May 2022, Aperam announced a share buyback program under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on 4 May 2022, with the following key features:
The full details of the Program - including the Mittal familys intention to enter into a shares repurchase agreement with Aperam to maintain its voting rights in Aperams issued share capital (net of Treasury Shares) at the same level, pursuant to the impact of the Program - are available in the press release dated 6 May 2022 (Link).
Share buyback program - Disclosure of trading in own shares under the completed Program
The weekly detailed statements of own shares dealings made from 2 August 2022 to 30 September 2022 are available at the Companys website www.aperam.com, section Investors, Equity Investors, Share buy back (Link).
About Aperam
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. As from 31.12.2021, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties, and Recycling.
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). With ELG, Aperam is also a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, delivering~ 1.2 m tonnes of materials annually.
In 2021, Aperam had sales of EUR 5,102 million and steel shipments of 1.82 million tonnes.
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.
Contact
Deputy Company Secretary / Camille Pétat: +352 27 36 27 178
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
1458667 07-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
