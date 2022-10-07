Aperam announces the completion of its share buyback program

Luxembourg, 7 october 2022 (16:00 CET) - Aperam has completed its share buyback program announced on 6 May 2022 (hereafter the Program). In aggregate, 3,499,999 shares were bought under this Program, representing an equivalent amount of EUR 94 million.

Technical details regarding the share buyback program and treasury shares

Share buyback program - Corporate authorisation and key features of the Program

On 6 May 2022, Aperam announced a share buyback program under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on 4 May 2022, with the following key features:

Purpose of the Program: cancellation of shares to reduce the share capital; and meeting obligations arising from employee share programs

Maximum number of shares to be acquired under the Program: 3.5 million

Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the Program: EUR 100 million

Period of authorisation of the Program: 9 May 2022 to 31 December 2022

The full details of the Program - including the Mittal familys intention to enter into a shares repurchase agreement with Aperam to maintain its voting rights in Aperams issued share capital (net of Treasury Shares) at the same level, pursuant to the impact of the Program - are available in the press release dated 6 May 2022 (Link).

Share buyback program - Disclosure of trading in own shares under the completed Program

Period of repurchases: 2 August 2022 to 30 September 2022 (based on trade date)

Number of shares acquired: 3,499,999 Out of which on Euronext Amsterdam and other regulated dealing platforms: 2,066,400 Out of which on Euronext off market platform from the Mittal family: 1,433,599

Pecuniary amount of shares acquired: EUR 94 million Out of which on Euronext Amsterdam and other regulated dealing platforms: EUR 55.60 million Out of which on Euronext off market platform from the Mittal family: EUR 38.57 million



The weekly detailed statements of own shares dealings made from 2 August 2022 to 30 September 2022 are available at the Companys website www.aperam.com, section Investors, Equity Investors, Share buy back (Link).

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. As from 31.12.2021, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties, and Recycling.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). With ELG, Aperam is also a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, delivering~ 1.2 m tonnes of materials annually.

In 2021, Aperam had sales of EUR 5,102 million and steel shipments of 1.82 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

