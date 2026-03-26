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WKN DE: A1H5UL / ISIN: LU0569974404

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26.03.2026 06:59:03

Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2025

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results
Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2025

26-March-2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST

 Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2025

 

Luxembourg March 26, 2026 (7:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of its 2025 Annual Report. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations” > “Annual Reports".

 

The Annual Report 2025 is part of the documentation for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled on May 5, 2026.

 

This report has been drawn up in accordance with the regulatory technical standards (RTS) on European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). As such it has been prepared in XHTML format and marked up using eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL).

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

 

In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 

 

 

Contact


Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

2297794  26-March-2026 CET/CEST

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