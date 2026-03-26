Aperam Aktie
WKN DE: A1H5UL / ISIN: LU0569974404
|
26.03.2026 06:59:03
Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2025
|
Aperam S.A.
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results
Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2025
Luxembourg March 26, 2026 (7:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of its 2025 Annual Report. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations” > “Annual Reports".
The Annual Report 2025 is part of the documentation for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled on May 5, 2026.
This report has been drawn up in accordance with the regulatory technical standards (RTS) on European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). As such it has been prepared in XHTML format and marked up using eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL).
About Aperam
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.
In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.
Contact
Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
2297794 26-March-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aperam S.A.
|
26.03.26
|Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2025 (EQS Group)
|
12.03.26
|Aperam added to BEL 20 index by Euronext following 2026 annual review (EQS Group)
|
13.02.26
|GNW-News: Aperam Innovation Lab führt die Güte 316A ein: die Alternative zu 316L mit optimaler Balance aus Leistung und Kostenkontrolle (dpa-AFX)
|
06.02.26
|Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2026 (EQS Group)
|
05.02.26
|Ausblick: Aperam informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.26
|Aperam celebrates 15 years of value creation (EQS Group)
|
23.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Aperam zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.01.26
|GNW-News: Aperam stellt innovative "Slinky"-Lösung vor - ein neuer Ansatz für Komponenten aus Eisen-Kobalt-Legierungen für Hochleistungs-Elektromotoren (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Aperam S.A.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aperam S.A.
|35,16
|-0,90%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schließt schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten am Donnerstag abwärts. Die US-Börsen gaben ebenso nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf niedrigerem Niveau.