Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Sustainability

Aperam announces the publication of its Sustainability Report for 2025



12-May-2026 / 07:59 CET/CEST





Aperam announces the publication of its Sustainability Report for 2025

Luxembourg May 12, 2026 (8:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of its Sustainability performance report for 2025.

The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Sustainability Reports”.

This Sustainability Report has been prepared on a voluntary basis, modeled by the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and emphasizing Aperam’s strong commitment to transparency and accountability. It reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to advance sustainable development across all areas of its operations and value chain, and to provide stakeholders with clear, comprehensive and meaningful insights into its environmental, social and governance performance and ambitions.

“At Aperam, sustainability is embedded in how we operate, innovate and create long-term value. Guided by our three strategic pillars - One Aperam, Innovation and Circularity - we continue to strengthen an integrated business model in which industrial operations, recycling activities, downstream solutions, renewable energy assets and specialty businesses work together to enhance competitiveness and resilience. At the core of this model are our people, with the health, safety and wellbeing of employees, contractors and communities remaining our highest priority.”

Bert LYSSENS - Chief Human Resources and Sustainability Officer (CHRSO)

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Contact

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com

Communications / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com