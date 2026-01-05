Aperam Marks New Chapter as Sud Sivaji Commences as Chief Executive Officer

Luxembourg, 5 January 2026 (14:00 CET) – Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical, and specialty steels, as well as recycling and renewables, today announced that Sud Sivaji has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 January 2026. This milestone completes the leadership succession plan initiated in September 2025 following the retirement of Tim di Maulo at the end of 2025.

Mr. Sivaji, who previously served as Aperam’s Chief Financial Officer, brings 25 years of engineering, supply chain, and financial expertise to the role. His industrial experience spans the steel, stainless, and aerospace sectors, providing a strong foundation to lead Aperam’s next phase of growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Sud Sivaji, CEO of Aperam, said:

“Our ambition to establish Aperam as the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials is at the heart of our transformation. Beyond producing steel, we are creating value across supply chains: from stainless, electrical steel, aerospace and specialty alloys to recycling, charcoal, and forestry. These are the materials that will power our planet’s future.

Our success begins with our 13,000 people across the world. Their knowledge of materials, their ability to innovate and their determination to move fast, together - is the foundation of my confidence in our global team. What truly sets us apart is our uniquely integrated value chain, where our businesses succeed because they work together as one Aperam.

For our customers and communities, my commitment is clear: to create value responsibly, to be a trusted partner and a good neighbour, and to continuously improve the world we serve, every day.”

The broader Leadership Team supporting Mr. Sivaji has been in place since 1 October 2025. With this leadership structure now fully operational, Aperam is uniquely positioned to execute its long-term strategy and drive innovation in the materials space.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables; committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With BioEnergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling | ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteel™ certification, which ensures high standards of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

