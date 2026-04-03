Aperam publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Luxembourg April 3, 2026 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“the General Meeting”), which will be held on Tuesday 5 May 2026 at 09:00 hours at Luxembourg time at 24-26, boulevard d'Avranches, L-1160 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg.

The Aperam shareholders entitled to vote at the General Meeting will be those who are shareholders on the record date of 21 April 2026 at midnight (24:00 hours) Central European Time.

The convening notice, the annual report 2025, the voting forms, the Long-Term Incentive Plan presentation and all other meeting documentation will be available on Aperam's website www.aperam.com under “Investors” > “Equity investors” > “Annual General Meeting” > “5 May 2026 - General Meetings of Shareholders”.



About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Contact



Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com

