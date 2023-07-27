|
27.07.2023 07:59:13
Aperam publishes its Half Year Report for 2023
|
Aperam S.A.
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Aperam published its Half-Year Report 2023
Luxembourg July 27, 2023 (8:00 CET) - Aperam published its 2023 Half-Year Report on July 27, 2023, as in the years past with its Q2 earnings report. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations > Annual Reports" (Link).
About Aperam
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with our Recycling activities (expanded with our acquisition of ELG in 2021), a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperams places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.
In 2022, Aperam had sales of EUR 8,156 million and shipments of 2.31 million tonnes.
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.
Contact
Company Secretary / Julia Eisenmann +352 661 527 279; julia.eisenmann@aperam.com
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
1689353 27-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
