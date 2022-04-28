Aperam publishes its 'made for life' report for 2021

Luxembourg April 28, 2022 (20:00 CET) - Aperam, a leading global producer of stainless and specialty steel, today publishes its sustainability performance report for 2021[1] called 'made for life'.

Built on stakeholder inclusiveness and materiality, this report follows the GRI sustainability standards. It has been reviewed by an external audit firm[2] to confirm its compliance with the GRI protocol, including the reporting of material sustainability performance data such as safety results (LTIFR and Severity rates), CO2e and energy intensity, water withdrawals, and air emissions. For the first time, the report also includes the annual carbon removals of our forest.

While Aperam is already recognized as an industry leader in sustainability, in particular with the stainless steel sector's first ResponsibleSteeltm certification earned in 2021, our ambitions are even greater.

We are proud of our state-of-the-art CO2e (Scope 1+2) footprint, linked to the charcoal used in our Brazilian Blast Furnaces and to our high rate of scrap used in our European EAF[3]. But with the demonstrated impact of our efficient carbon sink forestry, our action plan aims to bring us towards carbon neutrality globally by 2050, and one step further from competition, with a 0.3 tCO2e/tcs target[4] by 2030.

As we are no less ambitious on the Social side, we completed our set of objectives with commitments regarding our Safety performance (TRIR), where we aim to constantly outperform our sectorial average, and also with respect to employee satisfaction, digital training and gender diversity.

"After two difficult years linked to the pandemic, this report is being finalised while war is happening in Eastern Europe,

meaning at our doorstep. Not only is this war devastating lives, dreams and economies, it is also collapsing the world order as we know it, including global efforts to make it more sustainable.

Still, our community of highly engaged employees will continue to put the human factor at the centre of our business. And thanks to our recently completed acquisition of ELG - a global leader in stainless steel and super alloys recycling - we will increase our focus on circularity, inventivity and sustainability." Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented.

Aperam's complete report is available at www.aperam.com under section Sustainability > Essentials > Sustainability Reports. It is composed of the "made for life report" and supplements, including three country supplements to be released at a later stage.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. As from 31.12.2021, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties, and Recycling.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). With ELG, Aperam is also a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, delivering ~1.2 m tonnes of materials annually.

In 2021, Aperam had sales of EUR 5,102 million and steel shipments of 1.82 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

