Aperam publishes its 'made for life' report for 2022

Aperam announces the publication of its Sustainability Report 2022

Luxembourg April 27, 2023 (18:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of its sustainability performance report for 2022 called made for life.

Built on stakeholder inclusiveness and materiality, this report follows the 2021 GRI sustainability standard. It has been reviewed by an external audit firm to confirm its compliance with the GRI protocol, including the reporting of material sustainability performance data such as safety results (LTIFR, TRIR and Severity rate[1]), CO2e and energy intensity, water withdrawals, and air emissions. The report also includes the annual certified carbon removals of our forest, and for the first time, elements pertaining to our new Aperam Recycling sub-segment.

Aperam is already recognized as an industry leader in sustainability, in particular with the stainless steel sectors first ResponsibleSteeltm certification earned in 2021 in Europe followed by Brazil in 2023 post 2022 on-site audits. The ResponsibleSteeltm certification covers all the dimensions of Social, Environmental and Corporate responsibility including Stakeholder Engagement.

We are also very proud of our industry leading CO2e (Scope 1+2) footprint, standing at 0.32 tCO2e/tcs (scopes 1+2) in 2022, well below the sectors average[2]. The good performance is based on charcoal usage in our Brazilian blast furnaces, the high rate of scrap used in our European electric arc furnaces, and the offsetting impact of our carbon sink forestry.

But our ambition is greater: on the Greenhouse Gas emissions side, we aim to contribute to global carbon neutrality by 2050, both through our strong de-fossilisation roadmap and through the support provided by the new Aperam Recycling sub-segment to its customers, with quality low carbon secondary materials. On broader environmental aspects, we will also tackle the challenges of water autonomy, waste and air emission reduction and biodiversity preservation.

As a matter of fact, our social, environmental and societal responsibilities will never be pushed into the background. Aperam will always navigate the future with these three pillars as our compass, our strength and our pride. Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented.

Aperams complete report is available at www.aperam.com under section Sustainability > Essentials > Sustainability Reports. It is composed of the made for life report and supplements, including three country supplements to be released at a later stage.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with our Recycling activities (expanded with our acquisition of ELG in 2021), a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperams places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2022, Aperam had sales of EUR 8,156 million and shipments of 2.31 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Contact

Company Secretary / Julia Eisenmann +352 661 527 279; julia.eisenmann@aperam.com

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com