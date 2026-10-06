Aperam Aktie
WKN DE: A1H5UL / ISIN: LU0569974404
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06.10.2026 07:28:03
Aperam update on Q3 2026 market & financial trends
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Aperam S.A.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aperam Update on Q3 2026 market & financial trends
Luxembourg, 6 October 2026 (7:30 CEST) - Aperam issues the following update before entering its quiet period ahead of the upcoming Q3 2026 quarterly results announcement on 6 November 2026 to remind market participants of the standing guidance, earnings drivers and events that should be considered.
Q3 2026 outlook
Aperam confirms the Q3 2026 outlook, as specified in the Q2 2026 presentation, the management podcast and the conference call on 31 July 2026:
The Aperam-compiled consensus for Q3 2026 adjusted EBITDA stands at €113m (average).
Consensus is updated and published at: https://www.aperam.com/investors/news-contacts/results
Current trading
Other points
Please note that forward guidance for adjusted EBITDA, cash flow and net debt is always provided on stable commodity price assumptions. Accordingly, these projections do not account for potential impacts from ongoing fluctuations in energy prices.
Financial Calendar
Earnings
Friday, 6 November 2026 Q3/9M 2026 results
Capital Markets Day
Wednesday, 18 November 2026 Paris
Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam SA and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words ‘’believe’’, ‘’expect’’, ‘’anticipate’’, ‘’target’’ or similar expressions. Although Aperam’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam’s securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam’s filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). The information is valid only at the time of release and Aperam does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements on the basis of new information, future events, subject to applicable regulation.
Contact
Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
2410728 06-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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