APHW's Planning, Tech Allow 'Business As Usual' During COVID-19 Lockdown

JACKSON, Mich., March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- America's Preferred Home Warranty (APHW) continued providing award-winning customer service without a hitch—and with virtually no hold times—Tuesday, after Michigan's Governor Whitmer, in an effort to protect all Michiganders, signed Executive Order 2020-21 directing residents to remain at home or in their place of residence to the maximum extent feasible. But then, most of APHW's staff were already working from home at that point: The company had leveraged technology along with years of planning for an event just such as COVID-19.

"This would not have been possible without the foresight of leadership to develop cloud-based systems that our employees could access from anywhere," said APHW Vice President of Operations Mike Sadler. "We had an emergency preparedness plan to keep operations up and running despite anything thrown at us. This is that very plan in action, and it's going even better than we could have hoped."

APHW's investments in technology and systems, along with detailed documented process planning, have resulted in a full-time, uninterrupted operation with the same exceptional customer service that homeowners and real estate agents have come to know. "We've been able to transition our staff to working from home quickly and seamlessly," said APHW CEO Rodney Martin. "Our entire operation is 100% U.S. based, we answer all of our calls right here in Michigan, and we've continued answering with virtually no hold times at all."

APHW has also taken a variety of other technological steps recently, including developing a way for customers to Start a Claim Online (https://aphw.com/claim-start/), and achieving a spot in the HousingWire.com TECH-100 (a list of companies innovating technology for real estate), recognizing APHW's Real-Pro® app, which enables real estate agents nationwide to order and track APHW home warranties in under a minute. (https://bit.ly/3dwPKKq)

While many American companies face difficult economic times with the coronavirus (along with the rest of the world), APHW continues to break barriers.

