APi Group Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Domestication and listing on the NYSE

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- APi Group Corporation (OTC: JJAQF; LSE: JTWO) ("APi" or the "Company"), announced today that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed domestication of the Company. Pursuant to the domestication, the Company will move its jurisdiction of incorporation from the British Virgin Islands to the State of Delaware. The Company also intends to list its shares of common stock following the domestication on the New York Stock Exchange. The domestication and listing are expected to occur near the end of the first quarter of 2020 after the registration statement is declared effective by the SEC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

