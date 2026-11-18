(RTTNews) - APi Group Corp. (APG), a business services provider of safety and specialty services, on Wednesday announced the pricing of a 500 million euro senior notes offering through its wholly owned subsidiary, APi Group DE, Inc.

The offering is expected to close on or before November 30.

The offering comprises 500 million euros in aggregate principal amount of 5.25% senior notes due 2032.

The notes are being offered at 100% of their principal amount.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of APi Group DE.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

APi Group Corp closed trading 3.91% higher at $1,099.02 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock further traded 1% higher at $1,110.01.