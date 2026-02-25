APi Group Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

APi Group Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P4DS / ISIN: US00187Y1001

25.02.2026 14:50:12

APi Group Q4 Loss Widens, But Revenue Rises 13.8%

(RTTNews) - APi Group Corporation (APG), a safety and specialty services provider, on Wednesday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter despite revenue growth, mainly because of accrued stock dividend of $590 million on its Series A Preferred Stock.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $493 million or $1.19 per share, up from $28 million or $0.07 per share loss a year ago. Excluding one-time items, earnings were $185 million or $0.44 per share.

Operating income increased to $164 million from $116 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 22% year-on-year to $295 million.

Revenue for the quarter grew 13.8% to $2.117 billion from $1.861 billion in the previous year. On an organic basis, revenue grew 11.1%.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $1.875 billion to $1.975 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $225 million to $235 million.

For the full year, revenue is projected at $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.140 billion to $1.200 billion.

APi shares closed at $44.99 on Tuesday, up 2%.

