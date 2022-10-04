Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.10.2022 16:11:00

Apiiro Announces Diamond Plus Sponsorship at OWASP 2022 Global AppSec

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro, the leader in Cloud-Native Application Security, today announced it is a Diamond Plus sponsor at OWASP 2022 Global AppSec, a five day conference hosted by the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Foundation to equip software developers, defenders and advocates with the tools to build a more secure web.

The OWASP Foundation works to improve software security through community-led open source software projects and leading educational conferences. The in-person event takes place on November 14-18, 2022 in San Francisco, CA and will bring together private and public sector engineering and security professionals to engage in a variety of talk tracks, training courses and networking events.

Apiiro is the event's sole Diamond Plus sponsor and attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the company team at booth #D05 to discuss how its technology is enabling developers and security teams to proactively fix critical risks in the software supply chain.

About Apiiro

Apiiro helps security and development teams proactively remediate risk before releasing to the cloud. Backed by Greylock and Kleiner Perkins. apiiro.com

