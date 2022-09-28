Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Apiiro to Present on Design-Level Software Supply Chain Threats at LASCON 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro, the leader in Cloud-Native Application Security, today announced that Vice President of Security Research, Moshe Zioni, will present at The Lonestar Application Security Conference 2022 (LASCON) in Austin, TX.

  • Who: Moshe Zioni, vice president of security research at Apiiro
  • What: Zioni's session titled "Design-Level Supply Chain Attacks in the Real World" will address why design-originated weaknesses are the biggest threat to software supply chain security and what steps organizations can take to minimize risk.
  • When: Friday, October 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Cypress Room at Norris Conference Centers in Austin, TX

LASCON is an OWASP-associated annual conference that gathers web app developers, security engineers, mobile developers and information security professionals to share curing-edge ideas, initiatives and technology advancements. Apiiro is a platinum sponsor and attendees will have the opportunity to meet with executives at booth #21 to discuss how its technology is enabling security teams and developers to proactively fix critical risks in the software supply chain.

About Apiiro
Apiiro helps security and development teams proactively fix risks across the software supply chain – before releasing to the cloud. Backed by Greylock and Kleiner Perkins. www.apiiro.com.

Media Contact:
Amy McDowell
Offleash PR for Apiiro
apiiro@offleashpr.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apiiro-to-present-on-design-level-software-supply-chain-threats-at-lascon-2022-301634401.html

SOURCE Apiiro

