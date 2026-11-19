(RTTNews) - Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (APUS) reported Wednesday a third-quarter profit, supported by unrealized digital asset gains, as it recorded its first revenue from technology services.

Company Profile

Apimeds operates through wholly owned subsidiary MindWave Innovations, developing enterprise technology infrastructure for climate finance, sports media, insurance and financial services. The company completed its transition away from biopharmaceutical operations by disposing of its former subsidiary in July.

Third-Quarter Financial Results

Net income was $33.65 million, or $7.68 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.78 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Results included a $25.26 million unrealized gain on digital assets and a $7.80 million gain from the deconsolidation of its former biopharmaceutical subsidiary, Lokahi.

Revenue totaled $2.90 million, compared with no revenue a year earlier. Software development and deployment services contributed $2.48 million, while digital asset yield income provided $0.42 million.

Operating income totaled $2.03 million, with general and administrative expenses of $0.814 million.

Business Updates

MindWave signed technology services agreements with AQUAE Holdings and Flash Sports & Media Holdings in September, followed by a two-year agreement with BlockAssure in October.

It also entered a joint venture with Skalup Capital to establish an insurance and technology business in Bermuda. MindWave would hold 75%, subject to regulatory licensing.

Eric Sherb became Chief Financial Officer on October 1, and the company's subsidiary received $750,000 in financing during October.

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $8.02 million.

A senior secured convertible note with $10.5 million in outstanding principal matures on December 8, 2026. The company disclosed substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern and is pursuing capital-raising and refinancing alternatives.

Stock Performance

Apimeds shares have traded between $1.51 and $59.70 over the past 52 weeks.

APUS closed at $1.89, down 3.08%. In overnight trading, shares rose 4.23% to $1.97.