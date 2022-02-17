17.02.2022 16:00:00

APITech Announces Executive Leadership Change

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of capabilities that Protect, Power, and Process critical RF and electronics applications announced the appointment of Ian Skiggs to the role of Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Ian will focus on global manufacturing, quality, and supply chain.  Rich Sorelle, CEO of APITech, stated, "Ian's focus in this role will be on leveraging best practices across all of our manufacturing sites to meet and exceed our customers' delivery and quality expectations."   

Ian Skiggs

Ian will partner with Rich and the APITech leadership team to drive a culture based on the core APITech vision and values: customer-focused, operational excellence, differentiated products, and employee engagement.  

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high-performance subsystems, modules, and components to Protect, Power, and Process critical RF and electronics applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers for critical applications including electronic warfare, Radar, C4ISR, Space, missile defense, commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, and harsh environments.

Contact:

Madeline Lee
APITech
+1 508-251-6486
Madeline.lee@apitech.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apitech-announces-executive-leadership-change-301484896.html

SOURCE API Technologies Corp.

