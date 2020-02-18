APITech Announces New Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mark McClanahan

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer.

APITech is pleased to welcome Mark McClanahan as our Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mark will drive the overall financial strategy, including APITech's aggressive growth plans. He will lead the Finance and IT functions. In addition, will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and report directly to company CEO, Terrence Hahn.

Mark's experience navigating high growth companies, developing new business strategies, and delivering meaningful results fits well with APITech's growth philosophy. He is a business partner who ensures that economic decision-making is in place at each level of the organization. In particular, he is an active talent developer and has extensive experience building and retaining talent to maximize customer satisfaction. "We are excited to have Mark on our team, given his broad financial acumen and ability to be a business partner. We look forward to his positive impact on our growth strategy and market leadership," said Terence Hahn, Chief Executive Officer.

Mark joins APITech with over 25 years' experience in the finance sector. He has held senior finance roles with Dover Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Honeywell, and most recently with Corning where he was the Finance Leader of the Optical Connectivity Solutions Division. Mark holds a Bachelor's Degree in accounting and international/Russian studies from Miami University (Oxford, OH), and a Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in finance and marketing from Case Western Reserve University.

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITechs' products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space.

Learn more about APITech and our products visit www.apitech.com

Contact:

Dana Morris

APITech

+1 508-251-6483

dana.morris@apitech.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apitech-announces-new-chief-financial-officer-cfo-mark-mcclanahan-301005270.html

SOURCE API Technologies Corp.