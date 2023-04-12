|
12.04.2023 13:00:13
Apogee Back To Profit In Q4, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Architectural products and services provider Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Wednesday reported a profit of $20.22 million or $0.91 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $16.27 million or $0.67 per share in the same quarter a year ago, helped primarily by lower expenses.
Last year, the company had $55.8 million of pre-tax impairment and restructuring charges and a $19.5 million gain on the sale of assets.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $19.09 million or $0.86 per share, compared with $22.42 million or $0.91 in the prior-year period. On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Quarterly revenue grew 4.9% to $344.11 million, from $327.96 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $348.18 million.
Looking forward to the full year, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $3.90 to $4.25. Analysts expect earnings of $3.91 per share for the year.
For the full year, Apogee sees flat-to-slightly declining revenue compared to fiscal 2023 primarily reflecting expected lower volume in Architectural Services. The Street expect 1.90% growth in revenue.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apogee Enterprisesmehr Nachrichten
|
12.04.23
|Apogee Enterprises, Sportsman's Warehouse And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday (Benzinga)
|
11.04.23
|Ausblick: Apogee Enterprises präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
28.03.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Apogee Enterprises verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.12.22
|Ausblick: Apogee Enterprises vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Apogee Enterprisesmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apogee Enterprises
|37,80
|0,00%